    Tennis: Novak Djokovic in 3rd round of US Open

    21:17, 03 September 2020
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - World No.1 Novak Djokovic defeated Kyle Edmund to move to the third round of the 2020 US Open late Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Serbia's Djokovic beat his British opponent 3-1 with the sets of 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 ve 6-2.

    Djokovic will face Jan-Lennard Struff from Germany in the third round of the tournament.

    Meanwhile, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka won against Camila Giorgi from Italy 6-1 and 6-2 to progress to the third round, where she will take on Marta Kostyuk from Ukraine.


