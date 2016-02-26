Tennis players Voskoboeva and Rodionova leave Acapulco empty-handed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unfortunately Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan and Aussie Anastasia Rodionova were stopped in the quarterfinal match of WTA's Abierto Mexicano TELCEL tournament in Acapulco, Mexico with the prize fund of $250,000.

The Kazakh-Aussie tandem lost to Xinyun Han Christina McHale. Han and McHale toppled them in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 in 1h 20min.

They hit two aces, whereas the Kazakh-Aussie duo served only one and also made one double fault.

Thus, Voskoboeva failed to repeat her 2014 success at the tournament when she and Kristina Mladenovic from France won the doubles title in Mexico, according to WTA's official website.