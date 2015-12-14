Tennis popularity growing in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The popularity of tennis is growing rapidly in Kazakhstan, Executive Director of the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan Dias Doskarayev informed.

He noted that almost all regional centers have tennis centers equipped in accordance with the world standards. Last weekend tennis centers were opened in Aktau and Kostanay. There is only one city without a tennis center now, which is Petropavlovsk.

"We plan to continue to build tennis centers in the cities of the country. There is a deficit of special tennis centers because of a rapid growth of people going in for tennis. Almaty lacks indoor and outdoor courts. We are determined to development. Parents are waiting for their turn to enroll their children to tennis clubs in some regions for a really long time because of the lines," D. Doskarayev said.

Summing up the results of the year, he noted that the Tennis Federation managed to have held all the events planned for the year. The strategy for attracting foreign experts for promotion of tennis in Kazakhstan will continue next year.