    Tennis: Top seed Djokovic loses at Miami Open 4th round

    17:25, 27 March 2019
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM World number one Novak Djokovic was stunned by Roberto Bautista Agut in the fourth round of Miami Open.The Serbian player was defeated 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 by Agut on Tuesday in Miami.


    At the Qatar Open in January, Agut also beat Djokovic, a six-time champion in Miami, Anadolu Agency reports.

    "As you see, the first set I could not play at the same level," Agut said after the match.

    "The key of the match was at the beginning of the second set, no? If I wanted to win the match, I had to be very close in the score. Otherwise, Novak, when he gets an advantage, he plays really aggressive," the Spanish player added.

    "I gave him a little room to step in and he did," Djokovic, for his part, said.

    "A little hope that he can come back, and he made a great comeback. But fault is on me, for sure. I had way too many opportunities that I wasted," he added.

    Agut will play defending champion John Isner at the quarter-final on Wednesday.

    Meanwhile, Czech Petra Kvitova was defeated by Ashleigh Barty at the quarter-final and missed the chance to become the world number one.

    Sport World News Tennis
