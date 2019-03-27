Tennis: Top seed Djokovic loses at Miami Open 4th round
At the Qatar Open in January, Agut also beat Djokovic, a six-time champion in Miami, Anadolu Agency reports.
"As you see, the first set I could not play at the same level," Agut said after the match.
"The key of the match was at the beginning of the second set, no? If I wanted to win the match, I had to be very close in the score. Otherwise, Novak, when he gets an advantage, he plays really aggressive," the Spanish player added.
"I gave him a little room to step in and he did," Djokovic, for his part, said.
"A little hope that he can come back, and he made a great comeback. But fault is on me, for sure. I had way too many opportunities that I wasted," he added.
Agut will play defending champion John Isner at the quarter-final on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Czech Petra Kvitova was defeated by Ashleigh Barty at the quarter-final and missed the chance to become the world number one.