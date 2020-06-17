  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Tennis: US Open to go ahead without spectators

    19:09, 17 June 2020
    Photo: None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM The US Open will be held behind closed doors with safety protocols in August, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Twitter.

    «The USTA will take extraordinary precautions to protect players and staff, including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated housing & transportation,» Cuomo said, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The governor added that the tournament will be played without fans from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.


    Tags:
    Sport World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!