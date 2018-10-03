Tennis: Williams, Federer set for Hopman Cup

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Serena Williams will face Roger Federer in a mixed teams event at the Hopman Cup on New Year's Day of 2019.

23-time Grand Slam champion Williams and 20-time champion Federer are scheduled to play mixed doubles against each other when the U.S. takes on Switzerland on Jan. 1, Anadolu Agency reports.

Williams will represent the U.S. alongside Frances Tiafoe, while the Swiss team will be led by Federer and Belinda Bencic.

The teams at the Hopman Cup are as follows:

Australia: Matt Ebden and Ashleigh Barty

France: Lucas Pouille and Alize Cornet

Germany: Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber

Great Britain: Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter

Greece: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari

Spain: David Ferrer and Garbine Muguruza

Switzerland: Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic

USA: Frances Tiafoe and Serena Williams