Tennis: Williams, Federer set for Hopman Cup
21:34, 03 October 2018
ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Serena Williams will face Roger Federer in a mixed teams event at the Hopman Cup on New Year's Day of 2019.
23-time Grand Slam champion Williams and 20-time champion Federer are scheduled to play mixed doubles against each other when the U.S. takes on Switzerland on Jan. 1, Anadolu Agency reports.
Williams will represent the U.S. alongside Frances Tiafoe, while the Swiss team will be led by Federer and Belinda Bencic.
The teams at the Hopman Cup are as follows:
Australia: Matt Ebden and Ashleigh Barty
France: Lucas Pouille and Alize Cornet
Germany: Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber
Great Britain: Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter
Greece: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari
Spain: David Ferrer and Garbine Muguruza
Switzerland: Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic
USA: Frances Tiafoe and Serena Williams