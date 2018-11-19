  • kz
    Tennis: Zverev beats Djokovic to win ATP Finals title

    16:37, 19 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM German Alexander Zverev beat world number one Novak Djokovic to win the ATP Finals title in London.

    Earning the biggest victory of his career, the 21-year-old Zverev won the sets 2-0 with 6-4 6-3 against 31-year-old Serbian Djokovic, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Djokovic had won the ATP Finals title five times.

    "This trophy means a lot, everything, to all the players. I mean, you only have so many chances of winning it. You play against the best players only. How I played today, how I won it, for me, it is just amazing," Zverev said after the victory.

    "Apart from that, I was very happy. Obviously, it is quite astonishing, winning this title, beating two such players back-to-back, Roger [Federer] and Novak, in semi-finals and final. It means so much. I am incredibly happy and incredibly proud of this moment right now," he added.

