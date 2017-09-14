Tentative plans for assembling Belarusian buses in Almaty

MINSK. KAZINFORM - An enterprise to assemble MAZ buses may be established in Almaty, BelTA learned from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yergali Bulegenov during the press conference held on 13 September in view of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Belarus-Kazakhstan diplomatic relations.

"There are projects concerning [the Belarusian automobile engineering company] MAZ. Buses may be assembled in Almaty. The relevant project is being discussed," said the ambassador.



MAZ vehicles are already assembled in Kazakhstan. The assembly of MAZ trucks with the carrying capacity of 20 tonnes began in Almaty this summer. The localization rate exceeds 50%, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .