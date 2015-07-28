Terminological fund of Kazakh language to be updated at 100% level by 2020 - Konysbay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By 2020 terminological fund of Kazakhstan will be renewed at the 100% level, Executive Director of the Coordination and Methodic Language Center named after Shayakhmetov of the Committee on development of languages and public policy works of the MCS of Kazakhstan Abi Konysbay has said at a briefing in the CCS today.

Updating the terminological fund with new terms will require the reconstruction of language heritage and special works on terminography, according to the website of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

According to him, this measure should take place using the world experience, models of related languages, international terms and terminological names.

Moreover, the center holds scientific practical research works on creation of automated data base titled "Electronic base of terms".

"The main purpose of the portal is to provide platform that allows scientists, linguists and specialists of the sector to work together, and to provide the audience with available translations, definitions and etymology of terms of Kazakhstan terminological fund," he clarified.