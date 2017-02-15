Terror attack in Xinjiang

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chinese authorities confirm a terrorist attack in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), Kazinform reports.

According to Hotan Prefecture Government, the attack happened on Tuesday, February 14th, at 7:20 local time in Pishan County.

Officials say three men armed with knives, attacked the inhabitants of one of the neighborhoods killing five and seriously injured another five people. All three attackers were killed by law enforcement officers.

Following the attack all the shops and hotels in the area were closed. The police ordered residents not to leave their houses and not to disseminate false information.

Currently situation in Pishan is stable, investigation is underway.