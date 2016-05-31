Terrorism in the Middle East has nothing to do with Islam - Speaker of UAE parliament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Terrorism in the Middle East has nothing to do with Islam, believes Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Amal Al Qubaisi.

"Terrorists rise to power through the use of violence. Terrorism in the Middle East has nothing to do with Islam. Islam teaches us to live in peace with other religions, it teaches us to love and to forgive," Amal Al Qubaisi said at the Religions Against Terrorism conference in Astana on Tuesday.

According to her, presently Islam is used by many terrorist organizations and armed groups in destructive purposes.

The Speaker of the Federal National Council of the UAE is confident that education can become an effective weapon in fight against radical thinking. "This is the most effective weapon against ignorance and nihilism," Amal Al Qubaisi added.

"We've gathered here today to declare that terrorism is unacceptable. Terrorism should not change us or our values. We need to develop recommendations and mechanisms. The stakes are high. It is high time to spring into action. Humankind is what we must protect in our fight against terrorism," she concluded.