Terrorist attack in Aktobe and land issue did not impact Kazakhstan’s investment climate – Idrissov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The terrorist attack in Aktobe and the tensions related to the land issue did not impact Kazakhstan's investment climate. Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov said it today at his meeting with public in Astana.

“Land protests, as you know, is the issue of public importance, which was stressed by the Head of State. A civilized platform was created for discussing this issue. This action significantly reduced the tensions and made a good impression on our partners," the Minister said.

As for terrorism, according to Idrissov, foreign mass media and partners of the Kazakh Foreign Office noted that it is a rare phenomenon in Kazakhstan. “Coherent actions of the law-enforcement structures and common aspiration of the society just fueled confidence in Kazakhstan,” added the Minister.

“The Government uses every opportunity to demonstrate that the situation in Aktobe cannot impact the country’s investment climate. Our economic bloc assures our partners in our adherence to the establishment of favorable investment climate,” he added.