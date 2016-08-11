Terrorist attack, possibly linked to Daesh, thwarted in Canada

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Canadian police have thwarted a potential terrorist attack, which is reportedly linked to the Islamic State (ISIL, also known as Daesh) terrorist group.

"Earlier today, the RCMP received credible information of a potential terrorist threat. A suspect was identified and the proper course of action has been taken to ensure that there is no danger to the public's safety," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a Wednesday statement.

No further details were provided by police.

CTV reported on Wednesday citing anonymous sources that the lone male suspect, who allegedly planned to carry out a suicide bombing in a major Canadian city, was linked to Daesh.

According to CTV, a security operation was carried out by RCMP on Wednesday in Strathroy, Ontario, about 225 kilometers (140 miles) west of Toronto, the capital of Canada's Ontario Province.

CBC reported that the suspect was 24-year-old Aaron Driver and that he was killed by police in Strathroy on Wednesday evening, according to a family member.

According to CBC, Driver attracted the attention of Canada's intelligence services in October 2014, when he started tweeting support for Daesh.

RCMP said in its statement that an investigation is still underway.

