    Terrorist attacks prevented in Astana, Mayor A. Dzhaksybekov

    13:34, 20 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA.KAZINFORM - National Security Committee of Kazakhstan has prevented terrorist attacks planned in the capital of Kazakhstan, said Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov at a meeting of the city's coordinating council.

    According to his words, the issues of antiterrorism are in the first place. He added that four months ago the National Security Committee identified a conspiratorial group that planned attacks in Astana. The Mayor also stressed the need to strengthen efforts to prevent and combat terrorist threats. He recalled that the day before Astana held a meeting of anti-terrorist commission.

    Tags:
    Prosecutor General's Office Astana Incidents Akimat Law and justice News
