Terrorist detained in Afghanistan native of Atyrau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The personality of the fighter detained in Afghanistan has been identified. His name is Damir Znaliyev, a native of Atyrau region.

On interrogation the man claimed he was from Kazakhstan. "On January 19, 2017 in the province of Afghanistan Sari-Pul the local law enforcement agencies detained the citizen of Kazakhstan Znaliyev Damir Amangeldiyevich, 1989, Atyrau region native. At the request of Kazakhstan he was put on the international wanted list through the Interpol", - the Press Service of the RoK Foreign Ministry informed. Now together with competent authorities he will be extradited to Kazakhstan.

Two terrorists from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan arrived in Afghanistan and were detained in the province Sari-Pul in the north of Afghanistan. They were identified as Demir Zenliyov and Abdul Mateen. In Demir Yerlan Karin, a political scientist, recognized Znaliyev Damir Amangeldiyevich - one of three leaders of the Dzhund Al-Halifat group ("Soldiers of the Caliphate") which made a noise in due time. It was him who, together with Rinat Habidolla and Urynbassar Munatov, in August-September, 2011 in the Afgani-Pakistani zone, having united with the citizen of Belgium Muaz Garsallaoui, created this group and afterwards planned a terrorist attack in Atyrau in October of the same year. This group is said to have been involved in other terrorist acts too, though the group was mainly engaged in spreading provocative information.

"It is not just a regular citizen who got lost, but a very experienced criminal. For many years he has been hunted, and now we've got him. This is success of our intelligence agencies", - Karin shared on his Facebook.