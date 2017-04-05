Terrorist’s pictures published after blast in St. Petersburg subway

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Channel 5 (Russia) published the pictures of the person who was assumed to plant an explosive bomb at station "Ploshchad Vosstaniya" in Saint Petersburg, ca-news.org reports.

The TV channel also informed that the remains of the terrorist, who detonated a bomb in the subway, were found and identified.





Kyrgyz State National Security Committee confirmed that the man who carried out a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg was born in Kyrgyzstan. The Security Committee reported that the bomber was a native of Kyrgyzstan who took the citizenship of Russia.





"State National Security Committee is contacting Russian special services for further investigation", the press-service reported.





The TV Channel writes that it is Jalilov Akbarzhon Akramzhanovich, born in 1995, a native of Kyrgyzstan who became a Russian citizen.





"According to the detectives, it was him who activated an improvised explosive device in subway carriage that departed station "Sennaya Ploshchad" towards "Technology Institute" on April 3, 2017. And the police investigators concluded that it was him again to leave another homemade bomb at station "Ploshchad Vosstaniya" before that", reads the statement.





According to Gazeta.ru, the suicide bomber Akbarzhon Jalilov worked in a car repair shop of St. Petersburg; he gained Russian citizenship in Russian Consulate General in Kyrgyzstan in 2011.





Recall that the blast occurred in the Saint Petersburg subway between stations "Sennaya Ploshchad" and "Technology Institute-2" on April 3 during which 14 people killed and more than 50 were injured.