Terrorists detained in Almaty region are salafis - National Security Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The terrorists detained in Alamty region are the followers of salafism, according to Chairman of the National Security Committee Vladimir Zhumakanov.

“Four people were detaine. One of them is a national of the Kyrgyz Republic. All of them follow this ideological movement, they are salafis,” said Zhumakanov in an interview with mass media.

He added that a criminal case had been launched as per the article “Participation in the activity of a terrorist organization.”

“All the detainees have been arrested. Investigation is underway,” Zhumakanov informed.

Recall that on August 18, during a special raid in Almaty region, the employees of the National Security Committee detained four members of a radical group which had planned to carry out several terrorist attacks in Kazakhstan. They were hiding the components of improvised explosive devices and religious-extremists materials which were withdrawn. The radicals planned to organize armed attacks on the employees and places of location of the NSC divisions, police stations and military garrisons. The detainees planned to carry out terrorist acts in public places too.