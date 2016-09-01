Terrorists detained in western Kazakhstan are not linked with each other – National Security Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The members of the radical groups detained in western Kazakhstan on Wednesday are not linked.

“No one was injured. All of them are the citizens of Kazakhstan, the followers of well-known religious movement. They are not linked with each other,” said National Security Chairman Vladimir Zhumakanov to mass media on the sidelines of the joint meeting of the Kazakh Parliament in Astana today.

Earlier, the National Security Committee informed of detention of the members of three radical groups in western Kazakhstan during the period from August 12 to 30. 10 people were arrested in West Kazakhstan region and 11 more – in Aktobe region.

“We never detain people if we do not have enough evidences. In the nearest time, we will hold a briefing during which we will provide more information,” said he.

In his words, the members of the detained radical groups planned to organize a number of terrorist attacks in the territory of Kazakhstan, but the NSC managed to prevent them.