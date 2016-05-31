Terrorists find common ground faster, easier than politicians - Russian MP

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is crucial to unite our efforts in fight against extremism and its ideology in the information space, believes Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of Russia Ilyas Umakhanov.

"In the face of mutual threat of international terrorism, religious leaders sink their accumulated differences and show a united front. In this connection, call for the world community to unite and put an end to violence and terrorism is of paramount importance," Mr. Umakhanov said at the Religions Against Terrorism conference in Astana on Tuesday.

According to him, in fight against terrorism the role of parliamentarians significantly increases.

"International legal norms and domestic laws should become the effective counter weapons in fight against terrorism. Let's be honest, terrorists find common ground with each other faster and easier than politicians," he added.