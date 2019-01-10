Terrorists use internet to recruit Kazakhstanis - national security officer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chief of the National Security Committee Department Bakhytbek Rakhymberdiyev says terrorists recruit Kazakhstani nationals via internet.

According to him, recruiters, in particular, foreign ones began addressing our nationals via internet. "They spread propaganda in social media too. The recruiters attracted people saying that all religious canons are observed [in Syria - edit]," said Rakhymberdiyev.



In his words, after moving to Syria those recruited face quite another situation.



"Muslims are fighting with Muslims, one group fights another. There is no fair life. It is almost impossible to get out of there. It is reported that some people were executed during escape attempt," he added.



Earlier, the security officer said that 7 of those evacuated from Syria are suspected of terrorism. "Pre-trial investigation against 6 men and 1 woman has already been launched. The circumstances will be thoroughly checked and final decision will be taken by a court," he said.



He assured that those who have already returned to homeland will not be deprived of Kazakhstani citizenship.



Recall that on Wednesday, Akorda press service released Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's statement regarding the humanitarian operation on evacuation of Kazakhstani nationals from Syria. The Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan had always supported its citizens despite their whereabouts.

The European Parliament highly commended the humanitarian operation conducted by Kazakhstan. "We highly commend the humanitarian operation conducted by the Kazakh law-enforcement structures together with the MFA," said Deputy of the European Parliament, Head of the EP Delegation for Cooperation with Central Asian countries Iveta Grigule-Pēterse. She stressed that this special humanitarian operation proved a high level of preparedness of the Kazakh diplomats.