    Tesla expanding in Kazakhstan this year - Elon Musk

    09:36, 05 June 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elon Musk has announced the company's plans to expand in Kazakhstan by opening its Supercharger stations for Tesla electric cars soon.

    "Tesla Superchargers & service centers coming to Kazakhstan this year," Elon Musk tweeted.

    Earlier, in March, it was reported that Tesla Motors planned to launch Supercharger stations in Kazakhstan.

    The company intends to create a global network of Superchargers from London to Beijing.

