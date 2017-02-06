Textbooks in English to be introduced in Kazakh schools

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has begun to develop new textbooks within the program of mass introduction of trilingual education, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It should be reminded, that today trilingual education is already being tested in some schools across the country. And starting 2019 four subjects will be taught in English to high school students, they are: chemistry, physics, computer science and biology. Phased implementation of the project is planned until 2023.

"Right now we are preparing and developing the program. We are an expert organization (Republican scientific and practical center "Uchebnik" - Ed.) and we will examine these textbooks. While these books have not arrived, the development is underway. We plan to carry out examination and practical tests in 2017-2018", said the deputy director of the organization Sayat Omarov, commenting on the President's Address to the Nation.

He noted that Nursultan Nazarbayev's orders regarding education are aimed at addressing a number of important tasks, ant that education should be considered as one of the country's development factors.

In addition to the phased introduction of trilingualism the Address pays attention to formation of IT-knowledge, financial literacy and youth patriotic education. President instructed to reduce the gap in quality of education between urban and rural schools, solve the problem of shortage of qualified teachers and to provide free vocational education primarily to the unemployed and the self-employed young people and people of working age who do not have professional education.