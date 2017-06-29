Thai businessmen exploring Kazakhstani market

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Large Thai companies participated in the Kazakhstan-Thailand Business Forum in Almaty city this week, Kazinform reports.

16 food, beauty and companies from other industries from the Kingdom of Thailand came to Almaty to showcase their products. The Thai delegation was led by Mr Kittinand Yingcharoen, Commercial Minister of the Royal Thai Embassy.



Mr Yingcharoen said that Kazakhstani market is quite new for Thai businessmen. He stressed that big steps have to be made to develop trade between the two countries. The Commercial Minister of the Royal Thai Embassy added that Thailand sees huge potential in Kazakhstan and is keen to develop cooperation.



One of the participants of the forum regional manager of Perfect Kazakhstan Yerzhan Bagassov said his company has a representational office in Almaty. He noted that Thai products have a good quality and expressed hope mutual cooperation will grow in the future.



The Kazakhstan-Thailand Business Forum was organized by the Chamber of Commerce and the Business Women Council of Almaty of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken".