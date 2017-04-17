  • kz
    Thai King received Kazakh Ambassador Marat Yessenbayev in Bangkok

    20:58, 17 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun received Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand Marat Yessenbayev.    

    According to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting discussed the positive dynamics of development of the Kazakhstan-Thailand relations in political and trade-economic spheres, including tourism, culture and sport.

    Marat Yessenbayev thanked the Thai king for the support during his service in Thailand in 1998-2000 and in 2013-2017.

    The King of Thailand expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for the contribution to the development of relations between Kazakhstan and Thailand and stressed the role of the Kazakh President in establishment of the bilateral relations.

     

    “Kazakhstan and Thailand have reached a significant progress in development of relations between the countries and strengthening friendship between our nations. I am expressing gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan for his contribution to the dynamic development of the Kazakh-Thai cooperation,” the King of Thailand saidю 

