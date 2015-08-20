Thai police say at least 10 people involved in Bangkok bombing

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM - Thai police said Thursday that at least 10 people might have been involved in Monday's deadly bomb attack in the capital.

"It is a big network. There was preparation using many people," police chief Somyot Poompanmuang told reporters, according to local reports. He added that the perpetrators scrupulously planned the attack over several months. Also Thursday, Col. Winthai Suvaree, a spokesman for the ruling military junta, said the bombing of Erawan Shrine in central Bangkok was unlikely the work of an international terror group. The police have stressed the possibility that the bombing was carried out by a "professional" experienced in the handling of explosives. The authorities also suspect the existence of an organization that provided support to the bomber in the form of surveying the target site and helping him flee. The police have said that a man in a yellow T-shirt seen in surveillance footage placing a dark-colored backpack at the shrine is believed to be a foreigner and have requested the assistance of Interpol. After leaving his backpack at the shrine, the prime suspect hailed a motorcycle taxi, the driver of which was quoted by local media as saying he overheard him speaking on a mobile phone in a language other than English. When asked his destination by the driver, he replied in halting English, according to the reports. The police are focusing their search for the man on hotels often used by foreigners. At least 20 people died in the attack and more than 120 others were injured. Source: Kyodo