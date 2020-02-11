  • kz
    Thailand bans cruise disembarkation over coronavirus risk

    12:54, 11 February 2020
    BANGKOK. KAZINFORM A cruise ship carrying thousands of people will not be allowed to disembark in Thailand, the country’s health minister said Tuesday, EFE reported.

    Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand’s health minister, wrote on his Facebook account that authorities would not allow the Westerdam cruise ship’s 2,257 people to leave the vessel once it docks, due to the risk of travelers carrying a new coronavirus that has killed more than 1,000 people.


    World News
