Thailand keen to cooperate with Kazakhstan in military sphere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Mr. Marat Yessenbayev met with Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Prawit Wongsuwan in Bangkok, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

During the meeting held on the threshold of the KADEX 2016, the international exhibition of military equipment and armament, the sides discussed prospects of the Kazakh-Thai military and technical cooperation.



Ambassador Yessenbayev briefed the Thai Deputy Prime Minister on present-day development of Kazakhstani military-industrial complex, the KADEX 2016 exhibition and Kazakhstani military, transport, oil and gas, agricultural and energy products.



"There are a lot of spheres of mutual interest where Kazakhstan and Thailand can cooperate, including economic and military sectors as well as innovations and advanced technologies," Prawit Wongsuwan said at the meeting.



The Thai side extended an invitation to the Kazakh Defense Minister to pay a visit to Thailand and to explore promising areas of bilateral military cooperation.