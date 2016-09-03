Thailand's King Bhumibol hospitalized for 'severe infection'

WASHINGTON, DC. ASTANA Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bangkok after suffering a "severe infection" this week, the Royal Palace said Saturday.

King Bhumibol, the world's longest-serving monarch, suffered breathing difficulties, and was treated with antibiotics.

Shortly after, his blood pressure lowered and he developed a fever. Tests showed he had reduced kidney function and fluid in his lung, according to the Royal Palace statement.

His condition improved Friday, but he remains hospitalized for monitoring, it said.

The 88-year-old king has been in and out of hospital in recent months. Last year, he was discharged after surgery to remove his gallbladder, the palace said at the time.

King Bhumibol's health has been a recurrent concern in recent years, with uncertainty surrounding his succession. He has spent most of the past five years in the hospital.

Source: CNN