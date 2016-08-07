Thailand votes in referendum on new constitution

LONDON. KAZINFORM People across Thailand are voting in a referendum on a new constitution, written by a military-appointed committee.

The military threw out the old constitution when it took power in 2014, after months of political instability and sporadic violence.



It says that if approved, the constitution will be a major step towards returning to full democracy.



But opponents call the vote unfair as campaigning has been restricted.



The way this referendum has been run by the military authorities has been widely condemned by human rights groups because of the ban on campaigning, which has seen dozens of people detained and charged.



As a result, public knowledge of the draft constitution is limited; many Thais say they have little idea what is in it.



If it is approved, the military government has promised that a general election could be held by late next year, restoring democratic government.



But critics have argued that the draft will create a crippled democracy, with the armed forces and an appointed senate retaining decisive influence over future elected governments.



