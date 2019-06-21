Thank you for assessing my work, says Yelbasy

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, thanked the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, for the assessment of the work done by the Leader of the Nation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I thank President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the voiced opinion, assessment of my work. I feel gratitude for it. Today, together with you, my allies, contemporaries, everyone with whom I worked together, I want to remember how we began building Independent Kazakhstan," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.



It is to be recalled that the "30 Years of Leadership" International Conference dedicated to the role and importance of Yelbasy's work and initiatives in the sustainable development of the society, economic and socio-political modernization of the country is underway in Almaty.