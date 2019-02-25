The 2019 Oscars open with Queen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 91st Academy Awards began on Sunday at 5 pm Los Angeles time (Monday 0100 GMT) with Queen opening with "We Will Rock You" as the audience stood and sang, EFE reports.

"Roma" by Mexican Alfonso Cuarón and "The Favourite" by Greek Yorgos Lanthimos are the outstanding candidates with 10 nominations each.

Early in the evening, "Roma" made history by becoming the first Mexican movie to win Best Foreign Language Film. It has two more chances to make history - by taking out the Best Picture it would become the first Spanish-language film to win, and give Netflix its first gong in the category.

Among other awards, "Roma" has been nominated for the Oscar for Best Motion Picture, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Director (Alfonso Cuarón) and Best Actress in a Leading Role (Yalitza Aparicio).

The film's awards already include the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, two Golden Globes (Best Director and Best Foreign Film), the Goya for Best Hispanic American Film, four Baftas (including Best Film and Best Director) and the Film Independent Spirit Awards for Best Foreign Film.

"Roma" will contest the Oscar for best picture against "The Favourite," "A Star is Born," "Black Panther," "Green Book," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "BlacKkKlansman" and "Vice."

The Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role will be selected between Yalitza Aparicio ("Roma"), Glenn Close ("The Wife"), Olivia Colman ("The Favourite"), Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?") and Lady Gaga ("A Star is born").

The nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role are Viggo Mortensen ("Green Book"), Christian Bale ("Vice"), Rami Malek ("Bohemian Rhapsody"), Bradley Cooper ("A Star is Born") and Willem Dafoe ("At Eternity's Gate").

Cuarón for "Roma" will compete to win the Oscar for best director against Spike Lee ("BlacKkKlansman"), Pawel Pawlikowski ("Cold War"), Adam McKay ("Vice") and Yorgos Lanthimos ("The Favourite").

The ceremony, which does not have a presenter for the first time in 30 years, will feature musical performances by Queen with Adam Lambert, Lady Gaga with Bradley Cooper, and Gustavo Dudamel at the head of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.





