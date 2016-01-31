ASTANA. KAZINFORM In early January, the Calvert Journal offered its rating of top-10 striking architectural compositions across the world. Among them is Khan Shatyr shopping and entertainment mall of Astana - the project designed by famous British architect Norman Foster.

When western architects go east, they seem to end up in the world behind the looking-glass where everything works in a different manner and rules are contrary to what they have known before. Regardless of record-high fees, some of their projects are being cancelled half-way through or take a good decade to build. But the ones that are brought to life often become some of the most recognised works of its authors. For starchitects the miles between eastern Europe and Central Asia is the place where dreams and ambitions come true.