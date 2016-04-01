The cause of the global crisis is persisting deep flaws in the global economy and finance, President Nazarbayev

WASHINGTON-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The cause of the global crisis is persisting deep flaws in the global economy and finance, said the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the meeting with the public and U.S. politicians in the headquarters of the Carnegie Endowment in Washington.

"Four years ago we launched the initiative "G-Global" aimed at uniting the efforts of all countries in combating the crisis. The global development issues should be solved not by 8 or 20 states but the entire international community. The World anti-crisis plan developed within the Astana Economic Forum has received widespread support," stressed the Head of State.