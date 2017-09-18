The city of Balkhash marks 80th anniversary

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Today Balkhash celebrates its 80th anniversary, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Akim of Karaganda region Yerlan Koshanov congratulated the residents of Balkhash on the occasion.





"When I was preparing to meet with you, I tried to characterize the city of Balkhash in one word. The word that would express its main feature. I searched for it for a long time until I saw a quote from the Head of State. During his visit in 2000, he called Balkhash the pride of Kazakhstan. And Balkhash is truly its pride! " he said.

In his speech, Yerlan Koshanov noted the efforts that have been put into the city's modernization to date and assured the public that in the future the authorities will continue on this path and that special focus will be given to the development of tourism industry of the coastal city.