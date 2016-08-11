The Common Voice of Turkic Republics: The Youth Chamber Choir of TURKSOY

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Youth Chamber Choir of TURKSOY gathering young conservatory students from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey successfully represented Turkic republics with its brilliant concerts within the framework of the 66th Festival of Young Artists Bayreuth which took place with the participation of exquisite artists from all around the world.

This year, the choir which dedicated its concerts to the 25th anniversary of the independence of TURKSOY member countries Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan was conducted by the Choir conductor of the Philharmonic Orchestra of Kazakhstan Mrs. Gulmira Kuttybadamova.

The Youth Chamber Choir of TURKSOY which was established upon initiative of TURKSOY in 2015 had represented Turkic republics with performances in 6 different languages and won three gold medals at the European Choir Games held in Magdeburg in the same year.

Within the framework of its tour this year, the Youth Chamber Choir of TURKSOY which was strongly appreciated by the audience in Germany gave its first concert in "Das Zentrum" on August 1st 2016 in Bayreuth.

TURKSOY Secretary General Dusen Kaseinov: "We are proud of our young artists.''

The Youth Chamber Choir of TURKSOY gave 6 concerts in various cities of Germany within the framework of the 66th Festival of Young Artists Bayreuth. The closing concert of the festival took place in a particularly joyful and enthusiastic atmosphere.

In the speech he delivered at the closing ceremony of the festival, TURKSOY Secretary General Dusen Kaseinov said that the Youth Chamber Choir of TURKSOY was established with a view to enhancing the exchange of repertoires, conductors and musicians among choirs of the Turkic World and introducing Turkic music to the world, and added:

"It is with great pleasure that I am here today as I attach great importance to the Festival of Young artists Bayreuth. The first time I attended this festival was in 1993 when I brought a chamber orchestra from Kazakhstan to Bayreuth. Later on, from the 1990ies up to now, I made it possible for many of artists, choirs and ensembles of the Turkic World to participate in this festival. All these artists have made brilliant careers. This is why the city of Bayreuth and its Festival of Young Artists is very important for the Turkic World.

Today, I am addressing you as the Secretary General of TURKSOY, the International Organization of Turkic Culture, which is the UNESCO of the Turkic World. TURKSOY was founded in 1993 to introduce Turkic culture and art to the World and strengthen the ties among countries of the Turkic World.

2016 is an important year for the Turkic World. As a matter of fact, the republics of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their independence. This is why we have dedicated all concerts of our Youth Chamber Choir as well as all activities of TURKSOY to the 25thanniversary of the independence of these countries. We are really happy that our Youth Chamber Choir has participated in such a prestigious cultural event. Let me therefore congratulate our talented young artists and their conductor for these wonderful concerts."

Following his speech, TURKSOY Secretary General Dusen Kaseinov extended the Honour Medal of TURKSOY to the Director General of the Festival of Young Artists Bayreuth, Mrs. Elizabeth Thammer and handed over a TURKSOY plate dedicated to the 25th anniversary of TURKSOY to the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Germany H. E. Bolat Nusupov, the Consul General of the Republic of Turkey to Nurnberg Mr. Yavuz Kul and the Mayor of Bayreuth Mrs. Brigitte Merk-Erbe, and a statue symbolizing unity and solidarity to members of the organizing committee of the Festival.

The Festival gathered artists from all around the world

As a surprise this year, the Festival which has been gathering young artists from all around the world for 66 years also took part in the Harmony International Project under Maestro Fred Sjoberg from Sweden. The Director General of the Festival Elisabeth Thammer expressed her happiness to be part of this colourful project with the following words;

"The Youth Chamber Choir of TURKSOY is an excellent ensemble. We are very happy to be welcoming its artists in our festival. Young talents from Turkey and from Turkic republics which celebrate the 25th anniversary of their independence take us on a journey to the colourful culture and art of their country. Let me therefore extend my gratitude to my close friend Dusen Kaseinov for having made it possible for this choir to be with us here today."

Concerts of the Youth Chamber Choir of TURKSOY featuring a colourful programme ranging from classics from the Turkic World to world famous works will go on in various cities of Germany until August 16th, 2016.



