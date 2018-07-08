The Country of the Great Steppe int'l festival held in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Uly Dala Yeli (The Country of the Great Steppe) international festival took place in Almaty on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Astana.

It was held for the third time in a row. Famous dombra players, zhyraus from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistran, Kyrgyzstan and Karakalpakstan arrived in Almaty to play the musi of steppe, such as legends, dastans and zhyraus.



As stated there, traditions of zhyrau are common for Turkic nations and holding of the festival in Almaty is quite symbolical for the routes of the nomads run through the region. Zhyrau continues from time eternal and is still of interest at this time.



The art of zhyreau is well preserved in Kyzylorda region, Mangistau, Almaty regions.

