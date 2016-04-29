The Danes intend to continue investing in agri-production of Almaty region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM. - Almaty administration office has held a meeting of the Danish business delegation led by the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark in the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan Thomas Winkler.

The guests noted the dynamic development of cooperation between the city of Almaty and the Kingdom of Denmark. Currently 24 joint ventures and 25 enterprises with the participation of the Danish capital are registered in the city.

During the sitting Thomas Winkler pointed out the enormous potential of Almaty as an investment-attractive city.

He noted that the metropolis demonstrates high rates of economic and industrial-innovative development. The city successfully operates the business area which allows creating new businesses including those with foreign capital.

The Danish side intends to continue investing in agriculture, energy and high technologies.