The Eiffel Tower closed for visitors due to snowfall

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The main sightseeing of Paris, the Eiffel Tower, has been closed for visitors for two days, February 9 and 10, due to heavy snowfall which does not seem to stop. The management of the facility posted this information on the official website.

The bulks of snow and icing of the platforms and stairs create risks for visitors. This is the second time that the facility has been closed because of the weather conditions.

"Due to changing weather conditions (snow alternating with rain at temperature below 0°C for the purpose of safety the management of the Eiffel Tower announced that the facility will be closed on Friday and Saturday", reads the message.