The Exchange filmed music video in Astana (VIDEO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM American a capella band The Exchange shot their new music video in Astana, Kazinform learnt from the official Facebook account of the U.S. Embassy in Astana.

Today is the last day of the American band in Kazakhstan. Since March 28, they have given concerts in three Kazakh cities – Astana, Almaty and Kyzylorda.

“Thank you for singing with us and for celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Kazakh-U.S. friendship!” the team wrote in their Instagram account. They also thanked Kazakhstanis for warm reception and the opportunity to share musical heritage. The Exchange performed also some Kazakh folk songs.







Below is a video of how the American singers spent their time in a train en Kyzylorda-Shymkent route. "Had our first experience on an overnight train together from Kyzlorda to Shymkent with U.S. Consulate Almaty, and we decided to have a little fun with it! Check out a little live session cut of our version of "Uptown Funk"! Enjoy!" a post reads.







