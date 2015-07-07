  • kz
    The fight against terrorism primarily concerns young people - OSCE representative in Kazakhstan

    14:48, 07 July 2015
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The fight against terrorism primarily concerns young people, this has been said by the OSCE representative in Kazakhstan Natalya Zarudna at a seminar of the OSCE-supported Central Asian Youth Network (CAYN) themed "40 years after Helsinki: Challenges in Central Asia".

    "We discuss the vital topics which concern everyone. For example, opposition to violent extremism and radicalization leading to terrorism, cyber threats, human rights and democracy. This year the OSCE announced an information campaign called "OSCE is united in opposition to violent extremism". The campaign is developed to support the preparation for the summit which will take place in New York at the UN General Assembly," said N.Zarudna. According to her words, the fight against terrorism primarily concerns young people. She stressed that there are different forms of confrontation including numerous movements against terrorism, for example, "Mothers against terrorism" and religious movements that oppose using Islam in terrorism as terrorist tactics run against the basic teachings of Islam. The seminar is being attended by about 50 students and participants of previous workshops of the Network from the states of Central Asia, Afghanistan and Mongolia, experts, representatives of international organizations and civil society of the countries of Central Asia, Austria, Norway and the United States.

