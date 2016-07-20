The final stage of the Tulip festival will be held in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - In late July, in "Iram Garden" of Dushanbe will be summed up the results of the Republican festival "Sayri Guli Lola", which is organized by the Ministry of Culture of Tajikistan together with the Ministry of Education and Science, the Committees on Television and Radio Broadcasting, Youth Affairs, Sports and Tourism, Women's Affairs and Family, Academy of Sciences, Creative Unions, as well as other relevant institutions and organizations.

According to the official website of the Ministry of Culture of the country, the festival "Sayri Guli Lola" is aimed at the promotion and revitalization of the gardeners of the entire country, the development of culture of flower breeding, enhancing public aesthetic taste, especially among the children and youth, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.