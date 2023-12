AKSU. KAZINFORM A 28-year-old woman welcomed the triplet babies in Pavlodar region. The mother and her babies feel good now, pavlodarnews.kz reports.

The woman gave birth to a girl and two boys weighing 1.6 kg, 2.2 kg and 2.4 kg correspondingly. The babies were born via caesarian section. It is known to be the first triplets born in the region in 2020.