The fourth in 24 hrs quake strikes C Asia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani seismologists registered the fourth quake within the last 24 hours in Central Asia.

The network of seismic stations recorded the earthquake on January 20, 2020, at 13:33:32 p.m. The 4.2 magnitude quake was centered 355 km southwards Almaty in the territory of China. It occurred at a depth of 5 km.

As earlier reported, three quakes occurred in the territory of Almaty region and China. On January 19 the earthquake struck Almaty.