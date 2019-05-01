The Go Viral Festival returns to Almaty June 14 - 16

ALMATY. KAZINFORM U.S. Consulate General Almaty is pleased to announce the third annual Go Viral Festival will take place in Almaty June 14 - 16.

Go Viral is an international festival sponsored by the U.S. Mission to Kazakhstan that brings together innovators in media, culture, business, and technology to learn about the latest trends and big ideas from leading thinkers and influencers in various industries. Festival speakers are active, creative, and passionate professionals from the United States and Central Asia, the official website of the US Embassy and Consulate in Kazakhstan reads.

"The New: Create. Collaborate. Innovate" is this year's theme. Go Viral 2019 will focus on the concept of "The New." What does it mean - The New? New technologies, the ever-increasing rapid transfer of information, and ever-growing access to open sources and mobile solutions are changing the way we live. The Go Viral Festival is the place for people to share ideas, work through challenges, and get inspired for creative collaboration. More than 2,000 participants will discover first-hand by interacting with more than 50 speakers from the United States and across Central Asia how new technologies are transforming the way we do business, perceive art and culture, and interact with and receive information.

Panel sessions, workshops, musical events, film screenings, and performances will be structured around four sections: Media, Business, Culture and Technology. Speakers will cover a wide range of topics including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, digital nomadism, new media tools, storytelling, technology in the arts, data science, entrepreneurship and startup culture, and much more.

Registration for Go Viral 2019 opened on April 15 on the Go Viral Festival website at www.goviral.kz and will continue until late May.

We will host a press conference on April 30, 2019 to meet with Go Viral representatives, including from the U.S. Consulate General, and to learn about some of this year's speakers.

Follow Go Viral online: find GoViral.kz on Instagram and GoViralkz Facebook, Twitter and YouTube and through the hashtag #goviral2019.