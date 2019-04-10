The Great Steppe Hues: Exhibition about Kazakhstan unveiled in Paris

ALMATY. KAZINFORM An exhibition devoted to Kazakhstan has unveiled at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, Kazinform reports.

The Great Steppe Hues is a collection of the works of the young Kazakhstani art photographers-holders of the grants of the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan and works of the young winners of the international festival held under the aegis of the UNESCO The Planet of Art 2018.

It features about 70 photos and paintings.







The Great Steppe Hues project is a unique symbiosis of kids and a team of young photographers which shows quite a new vision of sacred sites of Kazakhstan and modern architecture of Astana.







The exhibition features compositions, still-life and landscape paintings of young artists and eminent photographers illustrating contemporary capital of Kazakhstan, culture, traditions and distinctive character of the people.







The exhibition is open to public until April 12.