The Hague photo exhibition shines light on Astana and Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Undiscovered Kazakhstan and Astana - the Pearl of the Great Steppe photo exhibition has unveiled in The Hague.

The event dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Astana is organized by the Foundation of the 1st President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.



The exhibition is taking place at the Crowne Plaza Den Haag Promenade. It features the most interesting buildings of Astana city and great corners of Kazakhstan's beautiful nature. Baiterek, the key brand of Astana city, stirred great interest among the visitors. Photos of the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, Khan Shatyr and Nazarbayev Centre left a lasting impression on those gathered there. There are more than 3,000 photos on display illustrating beauty and diversity of Kazakhstan's nature.



Undiscovered Kazakhstan project is one of the most unique projects backed by the Foundation of the 1st President of Kazakhstan. The exhibition of the brightest photos reflecting unique natural wealth of Kazakhstan was shown in many countries. The unique and picturesque exposition gave a potent impetus to striving to preserve the history and rich spiritual traditions of our people. They not just fascinate but also help better understand our country. Each work is a unique and unbeatable phenomenon, the organizers said.







