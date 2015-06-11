The happiness diet: Foods to boost your mood

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to a saying, the way to a man's heart is through his stomach. However, this is true for both men and women. Your happiness could lie in your next dinner as studies show that eating the right food can make you happy and put you in a good mood.

We tend to perpetually remain under pressure due to various issues related to work and family. Nutritionist Dr. Sara Azayez lists foods that can improve the mood and cheer everyone up. Mussels: It contains high amounts of vitamin B12, selenium, iodine, protein, and zinc, while being low in calories and fat. Iodine helps to support the thyroid gland, which helps to adjust mood and weight; selenium and zinc help the thyroid gland, as well. Vitamin B12 helps to strengthen and insulate one's brain cells, which keeps the brain sharp with time. Salmon: It is food for the brain thanks to the high amount of omega-3 in it. Studies have shown the effectiveness of omega-3 as a treatment for a variety of brain-related disorders. A 2008 study found fish oil to have equal efficacy to Prozac in the treatment of depression. Consuming omega-3 has also been shown to alleviate the symptoms of depression in more than 60 percent of pregnant women.

Dark chocolate: It improves the blood-flow to the brain and provides an instant improvement in awareness and mood. This chocolate can help make one feel energetic and alive. According to the Journal of Psychopharmacology, one only needs few ounces of dark chocolate everyday to benefit from it and one should not go overboard. This is true only for dark chocolate and not for white chocolate, milk chocolate or German chocolate. Tomatoes: They are high in other mood-enhancers like folate and magnesium, both used to treat depression. Tomatoes contain iron, tryptophan, and vitamin B6: which are what the brain needs to produce important mood-regulating neurotransmitters like serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine, as well as high concentration of niacin, vitamin K, chromium, vitamin C and potassium. Tomatoes also help protect against chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease. Greek yogurt: It contains a great amount of calcium, even more than what milk offers. This yogurt can help the brain by triggering it to release happiness and encouraging the neurotransmitters. Greek yogurt obtains more protein than regular yogurt and this helps make weight-loss easier. Kazinform has learnt from Arab News. Asparagus: It is a great source of foliate and tryptophan. According to recent research, low levels of folate have been linked to depression. The brain uses tryptophan to make serotonin, which is one of the main mood-stabilizing neurotransmitters. Neuroscientists recently found that the brain is loaded with receptors for capsaicin, which are available in chili peppers. It is currently being investigated for its ability to regulate inflammation by influencing the expression of DNA. The human brain responds to the heat of capsaicin by releasing endorphins, natural compounds that are related to morphine and have a calming effect. Capsaicin destroys carcinogens in our food like dimethyl nitrosamine, a preservative in cured meats, and vinyl carbamate, a cancer-causing agent in many pesticides. Capsaicin has also been shown to protect the brain during liver failure. Honey has great benefits and is better than regular sugar. It contains kaempferol and quercetin, which helps prevent depression and keeps all body organs healthy including the brain. It does that by reducing inflammation in the brain. Another benefit is that honey does not store in the body as fat like regular sugar does, thus having less of an impact on blood-sugar levels. Tomatoes: It comes in different colors and shapes but they all have a substance known as lycopene, which is an antioxidant that fights inflammation in the brain and generally protects it. Eggs: They are generally healthy for they contain great amounts of zinc, vitamin B, iodine, omega-3 fatty acids and protein. Eggs provide the body with the right amount of energy needed for the day and they also keep a full stomach. According to a 2008 study in the International Journal of Obesity it was found that people who had eggs for breakfast lost considerably more weight, compared to those who ate bagels for breakfast.

Other moods boosters:

•Watermelon •Apple •Garlic •Beetroot •Butter •Lamb •Milk •Onion •Lentils •Sardines

Dr. Azayez says: "Make sure to eat a bigger breakfast and lunch, then have a small 500-calorie dinner. Add a tiny low-fat, low-protein, high-carb snack such as a piece of fruit and some crackers and a small glass of juice," she said.