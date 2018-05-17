The holy month of Ramadan begins

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As earlier reported, Chief Mufti of Kazakhstan Serikbay Kazhy Oraz officially informed of the exact start of the holy month of Ramadan.

This year by the decision of the scientific council of the Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of Kazakhstan, according to the Shariah laws, based on data of the country's Center for Astrophysics, Tarawih (Arabic: تراويح ) prayer was performed at night, May 16.



May 17 is declared as the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.



This year Zakat al Fitr (Fitrana) amount is KZT 300 per person.