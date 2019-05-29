​The idea of ​​a new global architecture for dialogue and partnership

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An expert discussion on the value, outcomes and results of the high-level Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was held on May 28 at the Kazakhstan Centre for China Studies in the city of Nur-Sultan, with the participation of representatives of state agencies, think-tanks, universities and media, the MFA press service informs.

The Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was held in Beijing in April. The First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, who attended the Forum as an honorary guest, presented Kazakhstan's comprehensive view on the achievements in building the modern Silk Road and put forward a number of new strategic initiatives and proposals.

Speaking at the opening of the expert event in Nur-Sultan, Timur Shaimergenov, the Chairman of the Committee for International Information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan,noted that the "3D" initiative, proposed by Nursultan Nazarbayev, is a significant outcome of the Beijing Forum.

According to the speaker, in the current international situation, the initiative voiced by the First President is very relevant, since it is focused on the formation of a new geopolitical reality and the need to establish "Three Dialogues". The first constructive dialogue is necessary at the global level between the United States, Russia, China and the European Union.

The second dialogue is necessary at the level of Eurasia in order to unite the capabilities of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe. The third dialogue is a systematic economic discussion between the Eurasian Economic Union, the European Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The reasoning behind this initiative is very pragmatic - if all the involved countries and international organisations declare a desire for peace and security, then they must combine their capabilities and resources to solve common problems for the entire planet. This approach reflects the long-standing need to create a new global architecture of dialogue and partnership.

In his statement, Timur Shaimergenov also drew attention to the fact that the old communique of the Second Belt and Road Forum also included the long-standing idea of First President Nazarbayev - G-GLOBAL, which has been successfully developing for several years as an additional information and communication tool for developing global dialogue.

The G-GLOBAL project and Chinese President Xi Jinping's concept for building a community of a single destiny for humanity as the ideological basis for the development of "One Belt, One Road" are consistent with each other. Both ideas are focused on the fact that the world should solve all the problems and respond to challenges together, as well as work towards prosperity in unity. Nursultan Nazarbayevfavorably interpreted these ideas relevantto all humanity in the concrete plan and possible mechanisms for implementation.

The Centre for China Studies is a contemporary Kazakhstan think-tank that deals with the comprehensive study of Chinese culture and history, analyses the future development of China as the secondbiggest global economy, and serves as a dialogue platform for co-operation between business circles, expert and academic communities and universities of Kazakhstan and China.