The King of Jordan wished Elbasy speedy recovery

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The King of Jordan Abdullah II sent a telegram to the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports referring to elbasy.kz.

In the telegram the King of Jordan Abdullah II expressed his support and wished Nursultan Nazarbayev speedy recovery from the novel coronavirus. He expressed hope that Elbasy will soon defeat the virus.

As reported on June 18, First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev was tested positive for coronavirus and has self-isolated. According to Press Secretary of Elbasy Aidos Ukibai, Nursultan Nazarbayev has been under medical supervision. Elbasy keeps on working remotely.